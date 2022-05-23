Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $253,195.42 and approximately $9,635.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.20 or 0.22576803 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00489843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

