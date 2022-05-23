RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Earns “Suspended” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their suspended rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RUA stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.49) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.48. RUA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.85 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

