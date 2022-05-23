Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.16

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.604 dividend. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,131,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.