Safe Haven One Day Trading Volume Reaches $247,596.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $247,596.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

