Safe Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Safe has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $558.88 million and approximately $243,451.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $26.82 or 0.00088652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

