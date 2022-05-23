Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.22.

IOT opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

