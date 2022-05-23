Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.56 ($76.63).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €61.78 ($64.35) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.