Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.52.

ADI stock opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

