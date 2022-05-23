Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.56.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$25.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.21. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

