Scala (XLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,780.00

Scala (XLA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Scala has a market capitalization of $837,791.20 and approximately $1,780.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,094.45 or 0.36809570 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00512661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.