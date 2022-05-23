Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($208.33) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

