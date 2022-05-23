Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 108,688 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,688 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of Kroger worth $139,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. blooom inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. 146,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,060. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

