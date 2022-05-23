Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 10,630 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $111,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $465.91. 2,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.29.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

