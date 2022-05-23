Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,767,156 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767,156 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of JinkoSolar worth $123,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $12,990,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JinkoSolar by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 158,563 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $5,271,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. 6,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $66.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

