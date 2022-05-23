Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 30,832 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $126,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $390,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

CHTR traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $472.56. 11,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

