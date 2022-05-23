Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 87,959 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 596,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,959 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $159,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.86. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $224.02 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.