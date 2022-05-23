Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $147,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,809,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded up $20.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.30. 65,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,995. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

