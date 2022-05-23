Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $133,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 189,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $156.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

