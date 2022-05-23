Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $203,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.24. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,078. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

