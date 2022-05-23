Schroder Investment Management Group Has $113.80 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.37% of Extra Space Storage worth $113,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.17. 2,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $145.14 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.88.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.93.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

