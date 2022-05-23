Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 52,429 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,429 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $109,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

ZTS stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.96. 19,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,327. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

