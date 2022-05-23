Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 89,607 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 89,607 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $172,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.41. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

