Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,863. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

