Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

SMFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Sema4 stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,864. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,099 shares of company stock valued at $79,156.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 118,336 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sema4 by 67.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $37,950,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Sema4 by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

