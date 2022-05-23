Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Sold by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Sendas Distribuidora comprises about 1.3% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 42.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.46. 202,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

