Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $79.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $28,071,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $13,249,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $8,850,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2,427.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $41.98 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.