Sharps Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STSS) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Sharps Technology’s (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 24th. Sharps Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $15,937,500 based on an initial share price of $4.25. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Sharps Technology stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

In other Sharps Technology news, Director Timothy James Ruemler purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,011,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 154,800 shares of company stock valued at $198,378.

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

