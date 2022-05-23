Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 1,143 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,432,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,306,128,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.96.

DIS stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.50. 778,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,857,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

