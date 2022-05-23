Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 1,503 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.76.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.31. 232,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average of $223.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

