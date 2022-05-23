Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 512,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,371. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

