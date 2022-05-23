Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. 36,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

