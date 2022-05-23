Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $10.29 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.96. The stock had a trading volume of 283,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $261.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

