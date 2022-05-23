Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $76.69. 683,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

