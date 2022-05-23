Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $7.13 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,988,953. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.