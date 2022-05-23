Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 232 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,962,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,566,000 after acquiring an additional 180,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.36. 113,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,892. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

