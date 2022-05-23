Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,022,841. The stock has a market cap of $365.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

