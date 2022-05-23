Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $248.83. 126,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.24 and a 200-day moving average of $228.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.