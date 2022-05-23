Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,621,807 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621,807 shares during the period. Bentley Systems accounts for about 15.0% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH owned approximately 1.71% of Bentley Systems worth $226,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,932,000 after acquiring an additional 208,931 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 878,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,671. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

