Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($19.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.75) to €15.70 ($16.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.91.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

