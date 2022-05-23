Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $166.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.40 million and the lowest is $165.30 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $132.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $655.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $679.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $683.18 million, with estimates ranging from $635.11 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $806.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

