Signata Tops One Day Volume of $743.00 (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Signata has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $743.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Signata has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

