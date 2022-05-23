Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. cut its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,180 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Silvercorp Metals worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 472,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM remained flat at $$2.74 on Monday. 807,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

