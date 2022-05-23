Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.11 and last traded at $74.98. 9,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,045,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.55.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

