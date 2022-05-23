Skycoin (SKY) Trading Up 3% This Week

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $15.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

