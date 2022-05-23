SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) were down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 11,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,523,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $17,935,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,454,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 182,388 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

