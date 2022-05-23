Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 30.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 111,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,475. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

