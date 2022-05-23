SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

SWI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. 35,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

