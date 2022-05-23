SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.
SWI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. 35,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
