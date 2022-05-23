Sologenic (SOLO) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $113.88 million and $560,916.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.92 or 0.22359282 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00488338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

