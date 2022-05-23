SOMESING Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.96 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $81.17 million and $3.96 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,761.37 or 0.22433984 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00490822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008491 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.