Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.75, but opened at 1.90. Sonder shares last traded at 2.31, with a volume of 51,931 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SOND. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonder from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.99.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The company had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 58.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $75,343,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $36,507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $13,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,936,000.

About Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

